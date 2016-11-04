Reader Opinion: Stand up for Standing Rock

Beyond injustices done to the Sioux, this 1,172-mile pipeline is most likely to leak and pollute water supplies far and wide. It's slated to run beneath Lake Oahe, a blue-ribbon walleye fishery. There's huge risk for leaks into Oahe that could then flow into Missouri River reservoirs in South Dakota and into the Mississippi River. The Corps of Engineers has opposed this route, but has so far been unable to stop the oil barons. Contact legislators, sportsmen's groups and environmental watchdogs about this travesty, in the hopes that it can be stopped before it's too late.

Steve Quinn

Brainerd