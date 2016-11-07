Reader Opinion: Problems and profits

So it is much more profitable to sell people medications that deal with the symptoms of a condition or illness than it is to find a cure. Medication you must continue to take your entire life is a dependable profit-stream.

In the extreme, war is far more profitable than peace.

The important thing to notice is who is getting those profits. It is not the society, it is mostly not the people who actually make the items that are sold for great profit, it is those who control the sales and the distribution of those profits who gain.

They often use some very convoluted, and ultimately cynical, logic to justify that reality, but it is hardly a balanced equation.

So the priority is to find a problem that can produce great profit, and, at times to encourage those problems or to create them. In fact, to resolve the issue would be to cut off your profit-stream.

More profitable to have climate change than to work to ameliorate it—more profitable to stick with carbon based fuels than to find alternatives.

If you cut funding for social programs and education, you can increase profits for private prisons, increased surveillance and militarizing police forces—you can justify increased gun sales in spite of the obscene number of gun deaths.

As long as we accept that somehow profits are more important than people we will be stuck in this crazy and ultimately inhuman downward spiral.

Bob Passi

Baxter