Reader Opinion: We need God
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding." Proverbs 3:5
This has been a very bitter, harsh campaign and we were, as Dr. Suess' "Cat in the Hat's" Thing One and Thing Two, we had Evil One and Evil Two, and made us go from Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde in our thinking our the candidates and their supporters.
Organized chaos at best, mob mentality at worst. It's a sad day in America, not Ronald Reagan's Morning in America! God and our forefathers must be ashamed of us for what's going on. Amen.
I'll make prediction, the election won't be over Nov. 8. Counts, courts and recounts will be Bush/Gore all over again.
As Peter was walking on the water and started to sink, the water didn't change, his faith did, when he took his eyes off of Jesus. Keep your eyes on Jesus, not your circumstances. Amen!
God, keep your hand on us, we need you! Amen.
Stephen L. Heinecke
Baxter