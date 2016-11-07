Reader Opinion: We need God

Organized chaos at best, mob mentality at worst. It's a sad day in America, not Ronald Reagan's Morning in America! God and our forefathers must be ashamed of us for what's going on. Amen.

I'll make prediction, the election won't be over Nov. 8. Counts, courts and recounts will be Bush/Gore all over again.

As Peter was walking on the water and started to sink, the water didn't change, his faith did, when he took his eyes off of Jesus. Keep your eyes on Jesus, not your circumstances. Amen!

God, keep your hand on us, we need you! Amen.

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter