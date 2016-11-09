Reader Opinion: Time for healing

This was one of the most hate filled, contentious campaigns' ever waged and not just at the presidential level. There was not enough dirt to go around for most candidates. People went to the polls disgusted and bewildered. The real issues that so many people wanted talked about were barely mentioned. We were introduced early on to people like John Kasich, Ben Carlson, and Elizabeth Warren. Yet the political parties elected not to go there. And look what we got for candidates.

This country's problems are huge. No one person, no one political party can begin to fix or undo them. No one person, no one political party is to blame for the mess we are in. We have gone way to far down the wrong road. Like a ride on a logging trail in the woods, you reach a point where there is no place to turn around anymore. You can only go forward and meet your fate at the end of the road and that just might be a swamp.

I am afraid if the hate and animosity that is here before the election wins out and we go through one more term of office without some semblance of reaching out and healing the rift that exists—and has existed for some time—that this country is doomed. This greed that has manifested itself in Washington and every state house in the country will be our undoing. Not Russia nor China nor North Korea will have had to do one thing to destroy us because we will have done it to ourselves.

Mike Holst

Crosslake