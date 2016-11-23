Reader Opinion: Cockiness versus confidence

I wonder which side of our president-elect we are going to see because I have witnessed both sides in him. I have no problem with cocky people when their brashness will either bring them to new heights or sink them like a rock if it involves only their own personal business. But when it involves others or the fate of a nation, then it is risk not taken lightly. There is an aura about confident people that can be contagious. It draws people to you. It's one of the essential things in leadership. To the uninformed or to those on the fence, it can make a believer out of you. But cocky people are often met with disdain. They're not believable. It's an attitude that doesn't lend itself to good followers and especially people who are leaders in their own right.

The oceans have been shrunk and, in this world of fast communications and a worldwide economy, it's not possible to be much of a loner anymore. When one looks at the history of World War II or even the Great War that preceded it, you can see where not paying attention can get you into trouble. My confidence meter with Donald Trump is not real high right now. I hope for the sake of all of us he proves my fears unfounded.

Mike Holst

Crosslake