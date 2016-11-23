Reader Opinion: A strange Thanksgiving

That change would be a redefinition of the American vision and the American dream.

Major change is always an opportunity but requires full citizen participation. If we are to change the American vision, how should it change and who should have a voice in that major change?

Let's look at the numbers. Of the US population, 75 percent are adults. Of those adults 82 percent are registered to vote. Of those registered voters 65 percent voted in this election. Of those voters Donald Trump received 47 percent (neither candidate got 50 percent).

That means that Donald Trump was voted into office by 25 percent of the adults of this nation and by only 30 percent of the registered voters—not all that unusual for American elections, but it puts things in perspective, especially any claim of a political mandate.

The issue is that if we are going to change the vision for this nation and decide a new direction, that is not nearly enough participation to do such a major revision. The rest of the ordinary citizens must demand to have a voice in such a significant change in their futures.

The problem with this election was that there were no good choices. Either you could vote to continue the neoliberal economic agenda that was destroying us, or you could turn the nation over to be run by a rich CEO.

Those who wanted to move away from a vision of economics as a solution were left with nowhere to go.

Let's see this as a Thanksgiving gift of an opportunity to stand up and insist on a voice in our future and not to simply lose that future by default.

Bob Passi

Baxter