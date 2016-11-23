Reader Opinion: Handicap accessability

Access to civic life by people with disabilities is a fundamental goal of the Americans with Disabilities Act. To ensure that this goal is met, Title II of the ADA requires state and local government to make their programs and services accessible to persons with disabilities. One of every six accessible parking spaces, or fraction thereof, must be van accessible. Accessible spaces must connect to the shortest possible accessible route to the accessible building entrance or facility they serve. This may sound somewhat complicated but it is not. Have the required number of accessible spaces, have them in the required parking areas and keep them plowed open.