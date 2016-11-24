Reader Opinion: Divided we fall

Daniel Brezenoff, author of a petition in favor of Hillary asking signers to lobby electors by email or phone, said: "I think it's a long shot, but we're living in strange times; If it was ever plausible, it's this year. As a Christian, I came to the conclusion that Mr. Trump is not qualified for that office."

Kathleen Parker in the Nov. 22 Guest Opinion asked: "What happens to democracy when an uninformed, misinformed, or dis-in-formed populace tries to make sound decisions? The simple and terrible answer is, democracy fails."

The voices of 62 million supports and the ACLU have the resources to challenge this archaic system.

Bob Uppgaard

Pequot Lakes