Reader Opinion: Common sense

Rather than check that fact, Dickerson avoided it by saying "I have no current data on the history and statistics from Sweden."

It should be obvious to anyone that has accidentally pulled out in front of an approaching vehicle that did not have its lights on during the day how important it is to drive with them always on.

When little kids ask me why police and highway patrol don't always have their lights on I tell them it's ignorance on their part.

We shouldn't need a law to use common sense.

Craig Anderson

Brainerd