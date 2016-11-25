Reader Opinion: Thanks to snow plowers

What those drivers did to try to make the roads clear and safe was nothing but commendable! We live on one of the worst roads according to the Dispatch, but how could we complain? We realize that those poor drivers were dealing with very hazardous weather conditions and are grateful that they could do what they could do. To those drivers who put in long hours of frustration dealing with those weather conditions that you had to deal with, thank you! That's the least we owe them.

Mary Hall

Crosslake