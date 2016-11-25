Reader Opinion: Time for charity

At the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, we host over 80 funds, most from generous donors who have established them to do good in their community and beyond. The beauty of giving through a local community foundation is you make one gift, get one IRS receipt, and later, recommend grants to several different charities or causes. Donations can continue to do good well into the future.

The flexibility in how one chooses to be charitable creates an almost endless array of options for donors. Donations can be cash, stock, real estate, or personal items like fine art. One can invest conservatively or more aggressively and payout a percentage, a set amount every year, or a flexible spending down of the fund.

Year's end is an opportune time to consider donating to, or setting up a charitable fund at BLACF. Should you have a one-time event, like sale of a business, stocks, or property, a large bonus, or other event that creates exposure to a large tax liability, charitable giving can be a way to do good for the community, while reducing your contributions to the IRS legally! Gifts that generate personal income are even possible.

Entering the holiday season, we wish you great times with your family and friends, and encourage everyone to be charitable and engaged citizens in their communities. For more information how, contact BLACF at 218-824-5633 or visit our website at www.communitygiving.org/brainerd.

Karl Samp

Baxter