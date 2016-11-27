Reader Opinion: The role of government

Almost everyone knows, or is related to, at least one of the more than 20 million Americans employed in public education, state and local government, federal agencies, and defense. The multiplier effect as those employees use goods and services creates additional private sector jobs.

Just as important as direct government employment is the role that government funded research has played in supporting the growth of many of our major industries. Those include computers, aircraft, the internet, nuclear power, nanotechnology, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, etc. It was the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, not Al Gore, that spawned the internet.

Much of that funded research occurs at universities, such as the University of Minnesota, where $51 million in state bonding funds has built a new physics and nanotechnology building. This will support the $30 million annually that our university receives in federal research grants. Those have the potential to create new businesses and jobs.

President Reagan kept telling us that "Government is the problem." He was wrong. Our government is an important partner to American industry as we compete in a very high technology world.

Rolf Westgard

St. Paul