Reader Opinion: How does this make America great?

The person Trump appointed to head education donated over $9 million to his campaign. Then he brings Bannon in a person who supports white supremacy and ridiculed woman who make independent choices as to how they want to live their lives. To say I am angry does not begin to describe how I feel. I look at those who supported Trump and I wonder how they could believe his lies about a wall on the border and how he was going to prosecute Clinton and did you all really think Trump and his cronies were going to give America back to the people? His plan and the far right plan is to control America!

Every promise Trump made to fuel hate and anger he has backed out on. He fooled you folks. He did it by feeding your fear. He built nothing. Now the good old-boy mentality of the 'right' owns Congress for now. Also there will be proposed tax changes that really only benefit those with wealth. You see then deductions will be less for your children. So tell me again folks how does this make America great?

Deb Halsted

Brainerd