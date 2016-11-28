Reader Opinion: How does this make America great?
I have been reading about the North Dakota pipeline, the violence and the total lack of respect and integrity by big oil.
Now we have a Congress that supports the demolition of our land and denies climate change. We have devos of Trump, appointed zealot, that wants to privatize education which would mean public schools could end and we would be left with the far right controlling our schools and pay to go schools. Now one would have to put their heads in the sand not to know the schools they would support would eventually be an only those with wealth go to and those who are believers in their dogma.
The person Trump appointed to head education donated over $9 million to his campaign. Then he brings Bannon in a person who supports white supremacy and ridiculed woman who make independent choices as to how they want to live their lives. To say I am angry does not begin to describe how I feel. I look at those who supported Trump and I wonder how they could believe his lies about a wall on the border and how he was going to prosecute Clinton and did you all really think Trump and his cronies were going to give America back to the people? His plan and the far right plan is to control America!
Every promise Trump made to fuel hate and anger he has backed out on. He fooled you folks. He did it by feeding your fear. He built nothing. Now the good old-boy mentality of the 'right' owns Congress for now. Also there will be proposed tax changes that really only benefit those with wealth. You see then deductions will be less for your children. So tell me again folks how does this make America great?
Deb Halsted
Brainerd