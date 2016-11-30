Reader Opinion: After Thanksgiving

Last Sunday I picked up a list of the sick in our parish. It's a list that is put together to not only let you know who is suffering but also who is asking for your thoughts and prayers. It's so easy sometimes, as outsiders, to forget these people and not just the afflicted but also their loved ones who suffer right along with them. It's my hope that your family is not on anyone's list but healthy and happy.

The holidays seem to be a more poignant time to wrestle with emotions brought on by illness, separation and troubles. But yet when we think about people in war torn countries, people who have no food or clean water, people who are persecuted for their race, religion, political beliefs and people who just have no one to be with this Thanksgiving, we know how blessed we are.

I have always thought what a blessing it is to be able to feel other people's pain and suffering, without having to experience it first hand and I thank God for that. We all need to be put on just enough of a guilt trip to say, "How can I help? How can I help you find something to be thankful for?"

Mike Holst

Crosslake