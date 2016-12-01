Reader Opinion: A great loss
With Mary Koep and Chip Borgenhagan leaving the city council, Brainerd citizens will realize a great loss. Mary has an incredible understanding of budgets and finances and has served as a watchdog on spending. She has never wavered and has often been a lone objector to city council decisions - mindfully working for the best for Brainerd. Her recent project of Brainerd Week has brought groups together and spotlighted Brainerd history in yearly celebration.
Chip is an artist — writer — teacher — Mississippi River project enthusiast — and a spokesperson for cultural exchange and awareness. He has designed and produced local author's books and promoted their works. He has been a spokesperson for cultural understanding and advancement. His sensitivity to human issues has added more awareness to city council discussions.
Two amazing people - A Special Thank you, Mary and Chip. We wish you the best.
Audrae Gruber
Brainerd