Reader Opinion: Water issues

But a more important reason to have a friend in Brainerd is Baxter has struggled to provide adequate water supply for their expansions, having drilled many wells and abandoning some. It's no secret there are a lot of dry and under-producing wells west of the mighty Mississippi. I have had a few and I know Baxter has as well. Brainerd's old 100-plus-years-old well has more capacity of good, quality water than all the wells Baxter has struggled with over the years. In fact I believe there are still a couple interconnects with Brainerd because of lack of capacity.

Michael V. Pikula

Baxter

Former Baxter City Council member