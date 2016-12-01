Reader Opinion: Water issues
In the interest of good relationship Baxter needs to reconsider their stand on the Brainerd PUC property. I believe Mary Koep has it wrong when she stated Baxter didn't hold up Brainerd`s treatment plant expansion. They did, in fact, as they argued over the extent of their ownership interest, fees and capacities for several years even to the ridiculous notion they might build their own or jointly with neighboring community thus delaying submitting application to MPCA and at how much additional cost?
But a more important reason to have a friend in Brainerd is Baxter has struggled to provide adequate water supply for their expansions, having drilled many wells and abandoning some. It's no secret there are a lot of dry and under-producing wells west of the mighty Mississippi. I have had a few and I know Baxter has as well. Brainerd's old 100-plus-years-old well has more capacity of good, quality water than all the wells Baxter has struggled with over the years. In fact I believe there are still a couple interconnects with Brainerd because of lack of capacity.
Michael V. Pikula
Baxter
Former Baxter City Council member