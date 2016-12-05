Reader Opinion: Problem with snowmobiles
I hate snowmobilers. Well, wait, only the ones that can't read and the ones who destroy property.
What is the benefit in running over trees on other people's property? A lot of snowmobile trails are on private property. Landowners are letting you use their property by agreeing to an easement. I don't know how other landowners feel, but I feel that if you can't respect my property I am not going to allow you to use it by agreeing to an easement on my property.
Good snowmobilers (99 percent) should turn these idiots in, to protect their rights.
Tim Polipnick
Nisswa