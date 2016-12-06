Reader Opinion: In memory of Hank

After I sobered up, Hank and I were baptised in Lake of the Woods by my pastor, Bob of Baudette, Minn. He wanted to be baptised up there because his family might not understand, as they believed in being baptised as a child.

I feel a great loss and I know many in that area who feel the same.

He may be gone and will be missed by Loretta and many others in that area, but we know Hank is in a better place in his mansion in the sky.

Thank you, my friend and sponsor Hank. I'll see you later.

Ray Lofgren

Astor, Fla.