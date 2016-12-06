Search
    Reader Opinion: Standing Rock

    By Reader Opinion Today at 6:38 p.m.

    I read with passing interest the story of the couple from Brainerd, which appeared in Tuesday's Brainerd Dispatch who traveled to Standing Rock to oppose the pipeline. Unless they arrived unclothed, and walked without shoes, fossil fuels were with them every step of the way. In fact, in a small way they supported consumer demand by traveling. How would they like those fossil fuels delivered? Truck, rail or pipeline? It has to be delivered one way or another.

    D. Anderson

    Baxter

