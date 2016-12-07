Reader Opinion: DAPL protest a sham

Before the project began, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers held 400 meetings with 55 tribes and officials from DAPL. The Standing Rock Tribe failed to show up despite receiving 7 invitations.

The pipeline doesn't intersect sacred land. It is on private land, north of tribal lands. The rallying cry that the pipeline endangers the water supply is not true; it goes nearly 100 feet beneath the riverbed, and the Tribe's water intake is being moved far south.

The protesters aren't "peaceful" when they light fires, burning tires and automobiles on private land. They have killed and wounded livestock and taken aggressive postures with law enforcement. How would you feel if a group of protesters gathered in your yard and began tearing down your fences, killing your pets, and lighting fires? Yet when law enforcement steps in, they are portrayed as being "overly aggressive".

The protesters moved to Bismarck, blocking intersections and the bridge over the Missouri River. "Peaceful protestors" were streamed live on Facebook driving through downtown, near elementary schools, brandishing rifles in the back of pickup trucks, terrorizing residents. Vandals poured oil around the entrance of the state capitol. Still, the protestors are portrayed as victims.

Meanwhile, the reservation continues to be mired in poverty, addiction, poor housing and schools, and many other social problems while the protestors and the people who support them get their five minutes of fame. What a shame. Native Americans have many reasons to be angry from the sad history of relations with our government, but DAPL is not one of them.

Shawn Marie Brummer

Brainerd