Reader Opinion: The people's resources

One group sees the sun and the rain transform into wild rice, green willows, and a memorable place to fish with your son or daughter.

Another group sees it transform into GMO rice, green "frogskins" (dollar bills) and the place where they used to be able to fish. They can't get to it now. Maybe they wouldn't even want to.

Government is being used by corporations against our people. We've been conditioned to forget that the natural resources, such as oil, minerals, water, belong to the people, not the corporations!

We should be telling them what to do with this stuff, not the other way around. It's disgusting and makes me angry when government is acting against and killing its own citizens.

Today many people are helping stand against this tyranny at Standing Rock, North Dakota. In a strange twist of irony, sarcasm, ignorance, or all three, North Dakota is named after the very people it's oppressing.

Isn't this what all those people claiming the "right to bear arms," using the Second Amendment, were hollering about? They promised to use their AK-47's and Glocks to defend us from tyranny. Where are they now? Hiding? Are they cowards, or blowhards?

Learn more at honorearth.org. Look it up. There's no Vikings game today.

Our government must not take sides of corporations against it's own people; that's exactly what it's now doing.

Our pay is low, good jobs are gone and some third world countries have better healthcare insurances than we do, for less money. Most people have no savings for retirement. When you "follow the money," our money's going to corporations, not the people.

A. Martin

Merrifield