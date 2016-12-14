Reader Opinion: Support free speech

I noticed a couple of letters saying that a local professor should lose his job because, on his off work time, he delivered food and supplies to opponents of an unneeded and destructive pipeline project. The critics love to toot their horns about freedom, but apparently it only applies to them and those they approve of. The professor had a public presentation at the college where anyone was free to discuss or criticize what he did. None of the critics showed up or had anything to say. Because they cannot win any debate on the merits, they want to bully anyone they do not approve of into going away. I am glad that we have educators in our community willing to stand up against bullies and for human decency.