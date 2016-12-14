Reader Opinion: Lessons from police incidents
Politicians and demonstrators are expressing outrage at the failure to convict policemen in recent shootings of suspects. There are a few lessons from incidents involving the police that are worth noting.
First, don't point a gun, real or toy, at a policeman.
Second, don't attempt to take a policeman's weapon from him.
Third, don't physically resist arrest. Put your trust in a defense lawyer.
Fourth, if the police tell you to move off a street or similar action, just do it.
Fifth, if a policeman says, "Stop or I will shoot," he means it.
If we, regardless of our race, follow those rules, there should be no repeat of the recent tragedies.
Rolf Westgard
St. Paul