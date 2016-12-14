Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Reader Opinion: Lessons from police incidents

    By Reader Opinion Today at 8:37 p.m.

    Politicians and demonstrators are expressing outrage at the failure to convict policemen in recent shootings of suspects. There are a few lessons from incidents involving the police that are worth noting.

    First, don't point a gun, real or toy, at a policeman.

    Second, don't attempt to take a policeman's weapon from him.

    Third, don't physically resist arrest. Put your trust in a defense lawyer.

    Fourth, if the police tell you to move off a street or similar action, just do it.

    Fifth, if a policeman says, "Stop or I will shoot," he means it.

    If we, regardless of our race, follow those rules, there should be no repeat of the recent tragedies.

    Rolf Westgard

    St. Paul

    Explore related topics:opinionreader opinionpolice shootings
    Advertisement
    randomness