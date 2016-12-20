Reader Opinion: Oil pipeline poses danger

Tar sands oil—diluted bitumen, or dilbit—is problematic in a spill. It's the consistency of peanut butter, so it must be diluted with toxic solvents to allow it to flow. When it spills, those solvents evaporate, and if the spill is in water the dilbit sinks to the bottom and must be dredged out. Families living near the spill were evacuated, more were told not to drink from their wells, and a section of the river was closed for use for two years. It wasn't until this past summer, six years and hundreds of millions of dollars after the fact, that the Kalamazoo spill has been declared to be cleaned up.

Enbridge Line 3 will carry dilbit across some of the wettest parts of Minnesota, including many small streams, marshes, and lakes, and the Mississippi and Crow Wing headwater regions. Enbridge may speak about their commitment to safety when they try to reassure us about Pipeline 3. Their history says otherwise. Please go to friendsoftheheadwaters.org for more information.

Chuck Martin

Brainerd