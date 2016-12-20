Reader Opinion: Oil pipeline poses danger
On July 25, 2010, I was living in Michigan, less than a mile from the Kalamazoo River. That day, a 6-foot crack opened in Enbridge Pipeline 6B near Marshall, Mich., and began dumping tar sands crude oil into a tributary of the river. For about 18 hours, alarms sounded at Enbridge headquarters in Alberta, but went unreported. Operators there thought the alarms were caused by a bubble, and actually increased flow to push the bubble out. A Michigan utilities contractor finally found the leak, and the line was shut down. At that point, over 1 million gallons of oil had been spilled. The section of pipe that had cracked had been known to be flawed at least five years earlier, but maintenance is expensive, so nothing was done.
Tar sands oil—diluted bitumen, or dilbit—is problematic in a spill. It's the consistency of peanut butter, so it must be diluted with toxic solvents to allow it to flow. When it spills, those solvents evaporate, and if the spill is in water the dilbit sinks to the bottom and must be dredged out. Families living near the spill were evacuated, more were told not to drink from their wells, and a section of the river was closed for use for two years. It wasn't until this past summer, six years and hundreds of millions of dollars after the fact, that the Kalamazoo spill has been declared to be cleaned up.
Enbridge Line 3 will carry dilbit across some of the wettest parts of Minnesota, including many small streams, marshes, and lakes, and the Mississippi and Crow Wing headwater regions. Enbridge may speak about their commitment to safety when they try to reassure us about Pipeline 3. Their history says otherwise. Please go to friendsoftheheadwaters.org for more information.
Chuck Martin
Brainerd