Reader Opinion: Why use the Electoral College?
Why do we still have an Electoral College? It's understandable that hundreds of years ago the average citizen didn't have access to or information about the presidential candidates. But now we can see the learn about the candidates on a daily basis. The whole country can vote and we learn the outcome of the election the same day.
So why do over 120 million people vote and 538 electors pick the president? And the worst part is that 48 states out of the 50 abide by winner take all. If candidate A gets one more vote than candidate B, all the people who voted for B have their votes go to candidate A. If the government insists on this antiquated system, at least allot the votes proportionally to the electors. Is it any wonder why so many people don't trust the judgment of the government?
Julie Pawlak
Hackensack