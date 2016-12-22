Reader Opinion: Blessed Christmas

I hope everyone this Christmas sees the whole gift of Jesus—to heal, forgive, change your life for the better and give you eternal life in paradise, as Jesus promised the thief on the cross, Luke 13:43.

The cradle to identify with us, the cross to pay our sin, doubt and an empty tomb to beat death! All ours for the asking, and our asking doesn't equal Jesus' begging us to accept and receive all this from Him today! "Seek the Lord while He may be found, call on Him while He is near." Isaiah 55:6

Give Jesus, our Gift, the gift of you! Amen.

I thought of another gift to give this Christmas and it's a gift that gives back! Gratitude. I thought of this by God's impeccable timing. Life drains you, last week I wasn't on E but definitely not on F. If I were a car battery, I would have started the car with a little hesitation. God knows I like owls and when I was outside at night, I heard an owl hooting, it's like God said, "See how much I care for you!"

Start your Christmas gratitude gift giving with God his son Jesus and the Holy Spirit also. Show gratitude to family, friends, job, our service men and women, police, firemen, church, pastors, those who deserve it and some who don't. Amen.

Have a safe and blessed Christmas and 2017.

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter