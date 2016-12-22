Reader Opinion: A Christmas gift

Christians celebrate it as Christmas, the birth of Christ and a symbol for hope, redemption and salvation. Other religions and belief systems celebrate the same basic idea in their own ways.

It is a time for all of the positives of the human spirit to be revived. It is a time to walk away from the growing shadows and darkness that led to fears and a sense of isolation around our meagre campfires; a time of the temptations to regress into distrust and defensiveness and to begin to revert to worshipping the dark gods of violence and retribution, of assuming others are enemies and threats.

With a sigh of relief we are saved from those dark gods and their life-denying solutions and offered the solutions of the Light with it reaffirmation of the human spirit and life-supporting solutions.

The light shines on everyone reminding us of the universality of the human spirit. We are all in this together and are left to find universal and sustainable solutions to our survival and the survival of this planet, our only home.

We remember:

1. That cooperation and collaboration are more unifying and powerful than competition.

2. That an open hand is much more useful than a fist.

3. That finding human solutions to economic problems is more important than finding economic solutions to human problems.

4. That democracy is the gift to ordinary people with its emphasis on social justice, equality and inclusiveness.

5. That human kindness, compassion and generosity are rewarding.

Please accept the gift of Christmas.

Bob Passi

Baxter