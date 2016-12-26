Reader Opinion: Schultz's return
Ed Schultz's return, as reported in the Star Tribune, Dec. 22, pages A1 and A2.
He befriended Clinton and called Donald Trump "a racist" for his birther views
In 2014, he ripped Russian President Vladimir Putin's "nasty" human rights record.
Schultz now hosts RT America's signature evening newscast, "The News with Ed Schultz,"
produced in a studio located three blocks from the White House. Schultz is the American face of
the Moscow-based media organization that reports the news a little differently than CNN or NBC.
"Good evening, friends," Schultz boomed on his program one recent evening before swiftly
segueing into "the alleged hacking" of the presidential election by Russia.
He went straight to the matter: "This has become a lifeline for Clinton supporters in an effort to
reverse the outcome of the election. The story has entered the arena of outrageous." A Schultz-led panel discussion of Trump's appointment of ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and Tillerson's ties to Putin.
Bob Uppgaard
Pequot Lakes