Reader Opinion: Schultz's return

In 2014, he ripped Russian President Vladimir Putin's "nasty" human rights record.

Schultz now hosts RT America's signature evening newscast, "The News with Ed Schultz,"

produced in a studio located three blocks from the White House. Schultz is the American face of

the Moscow-based media organization that reports the news a little differently than CNN or NBC.

"Good evening, friends," Schultz boomed on his program one recent evening before swiftly

segueing into "the alleged hacking" of the presidential election by Russia.

He went straight to the matter: "This has become a lifeline for Clinton supporters in an effort to

reverse the outcome of the election. The story has entered the arena of outrageous." A Schultz-led panel discussion of Trump's appointment of ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and Tillerson's ties to Putin.

Bob Uppgaard

Pequot Lakes