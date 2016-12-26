Reader Opinion: Happy holidays

I have happy memories of the short time I was there. I even returned one summer to work at the station between my junior and senior year at the University of Iowa after returning to the Hawkeye State.

Yes, now in my mid-70s, I concede that nostalgia occupies my thoughts this holiday season. I would love to hear from anyone who was around that time.

Meanwhile, Happy Holidays/Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!

Steve Coon

Ames, Iowa