Reader Opinion: Electoral vs. Popular vote

America, the greatest country in the world, proves the genius of our Founding Fathers. How they had such foresight? The United States consists of 3,141 counties of 3,797,000 square miles. Nationwide Trump won 3,084 counties to Hillary's 57. New York consists of 62 counties. Trump won 46 to Hillery 16, five being the most densely populated in the country where she gained her 2 million popular votes. Those five counties total 319 square miles (remember United States is almost 3.8 million square miles). Still she only ended up with 1.5 million popular vote advantage. Take out the results from California and Trump wins popular vote by 1.4 million. Trump won 30 states to Hillary's 20. It is ludicrous to argue that the East and West Coasts deserve to continue to dictate to the rest of our nation, commonly looked down upon as "flyover country." As Obama and Democrats so often reminded us over past eight years, "Get over it, we won."