Reader Opinion: Children listen

I am sad that there are those that continue to attack teachers. It seems like someone must have told them it was OK to demean a whole group of people. I find it frightening that there are those who actually believe children do not read or are not listening to the news. Kids listen and are affected by hate. Many know about Sandy Hook and are very scared, many know about war and have lost parents due to war. So I ask you, why would they not be affected by loose talk by the president elect or others around them who would rather spew hate than fact find?