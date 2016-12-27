Reader Opinion: Children listen
I am sad that there are those that continue to attack teachers. It seems like someone must have told them it was OK to demean a whole group of people. I find it frightening that there are those who actually believe children do not read or are not listening to the news. Kids listen and are affected by hate. Many know about Sandy Hook and are very scared, many know about war and have lost parents due to war. So I ask you, why would they not be affected by loose talk by the president elect or others around them who would rather spew hate than fact find?
I consider myself a human being and I would like to think that many have evolved from the time the "left handed" were punished for being not "right handed" but I really wonder if that is the case. My two younger grandchildren are very connected and like to learn and are very aware of what is going on. I am grateful diversity is in their hearts!
Deb Halsted
Brainerd