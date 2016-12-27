Reader Opinion: Health care

I would like this same benevolent government to ask this question of the health care providers and the insurance companies. Where is all of this money going? It makes no sense. People in Europe and other places are doing this same service for a fraction of the cost, with no change in the quality of the service. They must have their uninsured people, too.

As long as our legislators are being paid to mind their own business when it come to health care costs, by lobbyists from the drug industry, the insurance companies and others, my question will go on answered. As long as we the people are prevented from seeking cheaper options like Canadian drugs and giving the drug companies a strangle hold on pricing, my question will go unanswered. As long as people find the solution to all of this is in making a government that is $20 trillion dollars in debt, subsidize the health care industry my question will go unanswered.

Mike Holst

Crosslake