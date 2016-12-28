Reader Opinion: Support TNR

Now not everyone killed their cats. People started noticing that where there were cats, people weren't getting sick and dying. So they wanted cats. Rodents spread disease. Cats help control the rodent population. Getting rid of feral cat colonies just creates a vacuum that will be filled by rodents.

Up until the 1950s, cats roamed American neighborhoods freely, using the great outdoors as their litter area. Although cats have been brought indoors through neutering and other modern developments, many cats stayed outside, living the same outdoor lives they always have, with or without human contact.

Although adult feral cats—cats that are not socialized to people—often cannot become indoor pets, vaccinating and spay/neutering, then returning them to their outdoor home improves their lives and yours. Cat colonies can thrive in most, though extreme climates. They require varying degrees of shelter and intervention. We, however, need to control these colonies by a strong and active TNR (Trap Neuter Release) program. This also includes barn cats. As anyone who started with a couple of barn cats to help control the rat population knows, two cats quickly

gets out of hand. If our government supported TNR programs in our area, it would reduce the volume of animals that local animal shelters have been burdened with.

Rebecca Cumer

Pequot Lakes