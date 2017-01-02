Reader Opinion: Affordable health care

USA Today confirmed Brawley's premise that "ours is a nation of extremes, with the poor

or uninsured frequently denied even the most basic care while the well-insured often are

'overtreated', receiving unapproved drugs and procedures that can cause real harm."

When other advanced nations with national health care have the highest life expectancy and lower costs, we need to consider backing a national health care initiative that provides basic health care to all people.

Robert O. Uppgaard, DDS

Pequot Lakes