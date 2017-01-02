Reader Opinion: The good old days

Looking at the obituary write-up on Debbie Reynolds in the Thursday (Dec. 29) Dispatch, I see that her life was a good metaphor for the "good old days." A star during the "innocent" 1950s, she embodied wholesomeness in her roles on screen. Behind the scenes, she lived through two divorces and three marriages, along with a tempestuous relationship with her daughter, the late Carrie Fisher. Many other famous celebrities (including "nice guy" Robin Williams and Minnesota favorite, Prince) battled with drinking, drug addiction, and/or depression. It's good for us to remember, when we start being overcome with nostalgia, that the "good old days" were never really as good as we remember them.