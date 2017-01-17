Reader Opinion: Abortion

So, in essence, this bill would effectively end all abortions in this country, which is the intention of this legislation, even though the Supreme Court says that the practice is legal. That would be like taking away every woman's license to drive even though driving is legal. Would either pass constitutional muster?

Now, I believe that abortion is wrong, but is it the state's job, responsibility, or obligation to do anything about it?

The Republicans take ironic, if not hypocritical, stances toward the subject of the sanctity of life. They are anti-abortion, but pro-death penalty. They want the state to play God to prevent a death on the one hand, but have no problem with the state playing God to create a death on the other hand.

Why not be consistent?

Brian Marsh

Brainerd