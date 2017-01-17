Reader Opinion: Health care for all

My thoughts concerned health care in my last letter. It is very scary when any group of people decided who should live or die or who should receive health care and who should not. Planned Parenthood provides cancer screenings and health care to those without funds it saves lives. I wonder how one can claim morality and not provide health care for all. Those who believe they have the only moral and religious high ground have created centuries of death and war. It needs to stop if we are going to survive. Health care is a basic need and a right. In the not so far olden days, experiments were performed on who people thought were disabled or different. A group of people made those decisions because they could—until people stood up for human rights. The reference to Hitler's insanity is fact he targeted the disabled who could not speak for themselves. I am not pro-abortion, I am pro-health care, living wages, etc. I welcome diversity because it enhances my life and gives me more knowledge and understanding. It also brought me to spirituality and to the point of always seeking truths, not my truth but those truths in other people's lives. Peace!