Reader Opinion: God bless Trump

"Psalm 7:9—Oh let the wickedness of the wicked come to an end; but establish the just: for the righteous God trieth the hearts and reins. As you start your term, Mr. Trump, take God with you after you put your hand on God's holy book for the swearing in as president and keep that book on your mind and in your heart and you will be blessed and be a blessing to America and the world!

May they that oppose you be put to shame by your conduct and actions to prove to all your love of all Americans. This is all you can do, you can take away all the evil that has been unleashed lately in America that wishes to continue you will not get their approval, just redeem your time to do right in the eyes of God and what our forefathers sought for this country.

You must be the president for all the people but all the people won't be for you by what the media and press stir in their hearts and minds about you, your calling is to a higher power, not popularity. You are being prayed for, Mr. Trump! Amen."

As an Obama bumper sticker once said "Obama won, get over it!" Trump won, get over it! God bless everyone! Amen.

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter