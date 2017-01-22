Reader Opinion: Vaccinations harmful?

However, now there is another epidemic stalking the land. An estimated one in 68 younger people have some form of autism. Many people believe the myriad of vaccinations required, even for little bitty babies, can be harmful. For example, I know a lady whose child developed autism right after an MMR short. Their experience is not alone. This has happened in both England and in the U.S. It could well be the combination of vaccines was too much for the child's system to handle all at once. Why can't researchers study that? What are they afraid of learning?

Several years ago I had a systolic blood pressure of 250 and wound up in the hospital and had over 60 seizures, too. As best we can figure, my brain reacted with seizures instead of a stroke. Not a bad trade off but a friend had 289 with no visible ill effects. Everyone's body is different. Such may well be the case with vaccines.

There was a time when doctors and surgeons were judges highly by how bloody and gory they looked. Then we learned about sanitary conditions to combat infection and disease. It may be the same change of thinking with objective research on vaccination practices now.

Rev. William J. Sass

Palisade