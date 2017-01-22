Reader Opinion: Planned Parenthood

In response to a letter earlier regarding Planned Parenthood and how it is a health care organization that saves lives, do some research on its founders and why it was created. The letter writer states that she is in support of diversity. Again, do some research into the basis behind Planned Parenthood to find it's true origins. It was founded by Margaret Sanger, a true believer in Eugenics and getting rid of people who she considered inferior. All of the "health care" supplied by Planned Parenthood could easily be handled by clinics that are already in existence, clinics that do not target minorities or market the parts of babies which are harvested during "procedures."