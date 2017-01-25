Reader Opinion: A great role model

My compliments go to 16-year-old Aaron Sopelle of Baxter for marching in St. Paul on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. Two of his comments to Chelsey Perkins, staff writer, were: "It felt like I was a big part of a family, that we were all standing for one beautiful thing. We were standing before God himself for equality and in unison" and Aaron further stated "he admires King for his role in the civil rights movement that cleared the path for young people like him to experience a more equitable world." Thank you Chelsey for interviewing this foresighted young man, Aaron, who is a great role model and a positive leader now and I'm sure will be in days to come.