Reader Opinion: Good news

The Jan. 23 feature article on the local nonprofit WeARE is indeed good news for our community. The information about sexuality that WeARE conveys will help teens make informed decisions about their health and relationships. We hope that our community understands that information about sexuality is not the same as permission to act sexually. Informed people make better decisions. Factual information and access to health care services for teens can help them talk with their families, friends and faith communities about sexuality. We hope that our community supports WeARE, as they strive to improve the health of our young people and thereby, our community.