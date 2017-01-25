Reader Opinion: A bigger question

Much is debated about his pledge to bring back and keep jobs here.

That, in and of itself, is going to be difficult, and may or may not be possible in any case.

Watching the protesters on TV raging about this or that perceived injustice makes you wonder just what in the heck it is that they want.

Streets have been filled with alleged grass roots activism, although that is another big lie.

But look at the sheer numbers of these pubescent parrots, showing up, on demand, from all over the country.

Have they no job or is this their job?

Seeing this, it becomes far more important to consider what we have become in the last eight years.

Under Obama's failed socialistic policies, race baiting, hypersensitivity, class warfare, and victim status have been elevated to a new art form. We see demands to eliminate school debt obligations, although freely taken. We see demands for minimum wages that exceed the skill levels.

We have created and allowed a generation of college educated basement dwellers, perfectly satisfied with part time work, recreational drugs, watching TV and gaming the PlayStation.

In this age of "meet my demands and I will simply create new demands," you have to question the very plausibility of a Trump success.

Perhaps the president should begin by asking the question, "If I bring the jobs back, does anyone still actually want to work?"

Until we renew our cultural values of constitutionality and personal responsibility, bringing jobs back to people who don't want work will solve nothing.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa