Reader Opinion: Stepping up for WeARE

As the article stated, the statistics do not speak well about our area when it comes to

teen pregnancy or chlamydia rates. While many doors have been closed to us since we began our work, we have also had many community members who have enthusiastically opened doors in support of our efforts. WeARE looking for any individuals, businesses or groups who can help us with our goal to open a teen-focussed clinic this fall and are in the throes of raising funds to do so.

There are currently no county tax dollars being spent on teen health and wellness so the need

for us to raise private funds is great. Societies flourish when women and children are healthy and well-educated and WeARE committed to making our mission and vision a reality here in our Brainerd lakes community for the betterment of all.

We hope the community will step up and be proud to support our efforts and our hard work.

Julie Ingleman

WeARE, Advocates for Reproductive Education