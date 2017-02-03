Reader Opinion: Her choice

In America women who decide to let a man treat them like property is their personal business but we are all born free citizens. Unlike biblical times, we are autonomous and have rights thereof like all citizens. Therefore, if a man decides to leave his sperm in a woman's body with no intent to take it back it becomes abandoned. If she becomes pregnant then the choice to have a baby or not is her autonomous decision. He has no say in the matter above whatsoever only because he abandoned sperm inside her. Our bodies, our choices, our decisions because no man owns you even if you wanted him to—having sex does not transfer rights of free citizenry. Finally, any law prohibiting individual autonomous decisions like abortion is illegal because it violates a woman's free citizen status which she was born into well before she could ever become pregnant. Becoming pregnant does not transfer rights of autonomy to the government or all pregnant women would become property of the state. And this notion is ridiculous. Abortion is not a political issue, it is an autonomous choice every woman retains by virtue of being a free citizen of America whether she exercises it or not. Very many of our citizens do not approve of it but still stand by a citizen's right to choose it if necessary. If you do not like it that in America women have free citizenry then move to a country that oppresses women.