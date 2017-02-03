Reader Opinion: Christian values?

By recourse to what truly Christian values can a minister spread and defend racism, sexism and bigotry? How can we all, every creature among us, if we are here through God's grace, not all be equally loved and valued by God? Perhaps they have created a god in their own image, a god who dislikes the same people he does, and that is no god at all, but a reflection of one's own inability to perceive a deity bigger and more loving than himself.

I urge anyone who takes heart in this kind of thinking to turn away from the evil represented here, turn away from the Satan that would divide us, and turn instead toward a loving God, a God that values us all equally and wants us to love each other as we are loved.

Michael Hopps

Baxter