Reader Opinion: Christian values?
I read with dismay the Jan. 25 letter "Grow Up." The letter writer says he voted for our current president because, "he isn't afraid to say the things we also say, even if those things are deemed racist, sexist, xenophobic or politically incorrect." If this kind of thinking is what passes for Christianity these days among any of the 80 percent of American evangelicals who voted the same way, then I would suggest some real soul-searching is in order.
By recourse to what truly Christian values can a minister spread and defend racism, sexism and bigotry? How can we all, every creature among us, if we are here through God's grace, not all be equally loved and valued by God? Perhaps they have created a god in their own image, a god who dislikes the same people he does, and that is no god at all, but a reflection of one's own inability to perceive a deity bigger and more loving than himself.
I urge anyone who takes heart in this kind of thinking to turn away from the evil represented here, turn away from the Satan that would divide us, and turn instead toward a loving God, a God that values us all equally and wants us to love each other as we are loved.
Michael Hopps
Baxter