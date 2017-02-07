Reader Opinion: Critical thinking

The Wall: Will cost an estimated $49 billion for building and upkeep over 25 years. There are 700 miles completed of the 2,000 mile border that runs through towns, family ties, commerce and wildlife migration. Give five reasons why people risk their lives to cross?

U.N. Definition of Refugees: "A person who has a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."

What U.S. policies have resulted in refugees? Research Guatemala's duly elected president being overthrown by the CIA in 1954 and follow the effects into the present. Research U.S. response to Muslims since 9/11. How were bananas and oil involved?

The Travel Ban: Is it constitutional? Is someone being targeted for beliefs or religion? Reread the refugee definition. What happens to the scientists, medical experts and educators that are unable to enter the U.S. to work in universities or treat people at Mayo? What are the short- and long-term implications?

Environment: Be it "global warming" or "climate change" or disbelief, we need clean water and air. What future jobs in sustainable energy, less chemical food production, recycling and habit changing could be offered in place of present day polluting?

Health Care: If you are healthier, then I am. Both of our costs will be reduced. When we are not well, we need a supportive system to allow best health practices. Collaborate for overall best planning.

Be critical thinkers. Class dismissed.

Jan Kurtz

Fort Ripley