    Reader Opinion: Preach and praise

    By Reader Opinion Today at 10:18 a.m.

    I look forward to the Religion section on Fridays. But I am reminded of a very old saying about catching more of something with honey. I can't recall what they were trying to catch.

    A few weeks ago, a woman writer wrote such a powerful message on that page. She spoke of hope, faith and love.

    When I read the Clergy View titles, "Are you carnal or spiritual," I expected a lecture and got one. But the other one called "Faith Conversation" was so uplifting. I guess in these times of political brawls and disheartening news every night on television I cherish any joyful feature or article. But preach or praise, I'll read them all.

    Sue Kowal

    Brainerd

