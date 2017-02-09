Reader Opinion: The true haters

I tried reading the opinion piece "Standing up to Trump" with an open mind. I was successful, for the most part, even though the letter appears to pick and choose facts to support the opinion stated. However, the letter ended with such a note of hypocrisy that is worthy of comment. I know supporters of our president. I know supporters of his former opponent. To classify supporters of Trump as haters and then end the letter the way it was ended truly shows who the haters are. All one has to do is watch the news and read the newspapers. You will see the haters. You will hear their words. You will see the violence and listen to the shouted obscenities at police and those who might have an opinion different from theirs. These images are not of people who voted for Donald Trump. They are coming from groups with radical left ideologies. They are not protesting. They are rioting. Hurting people and causing property damage is hateful. These are not the supporters of our president.