Reader Opinion: With thanks

After two-plus decades of proudly supporting our sons in Warrior athletics, the chapter is coming to an end. To those who have not had the opportunity and believe athletics are "just sports" this is what I know. Our sons have learned what it takes to be humble winners and gracious in defeat. They have learned what it means to respect their coaches, teammates and themselves. They have learned what it means to represent Brainerd High School well. They have learned the importance of time management. These are life-long skills that have and will contribute to our sons being successful in their chosen careers and, most importantly, young men of integrity.